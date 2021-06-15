ECB could discuss transition away from PEPP as soon as Sept -Rehn

HELSINKI, June 15 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will discuss a transition away from emergency bond purchases in "due course" but possibly as soon as September, Finnish central bank chief Olli Rehn said on Tuesday.

"It is likely that as some point, my assumption is September, we will discuss the way forward, but as said, it's now important to be rather safe than sorry and ensure that we will ensure favourable financing conditions in the euro zone, also going forward," Rehn told a news conference.

Rehn added that the 1.85 trillion euro Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme will run at least until next March, as repeatedly decided by the ECB.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto Writing by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Catherine Evans)

((Balazs.Koranyi@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 623; Reuters Messaging: balazs.koranyi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.