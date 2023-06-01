ECB compromised on smaller rate hike with promise to hike more, meeting accounts show

FRANKFURT, June 1 (Reuters) - Many European Central Bank policymakers preferred a larger rate hike last month but agreed to a 25 basis-point move, provided the bank signalled that further increases are still coming, the accounts of the May 3-4 meeting showed on Thursday.

"Most of these members indicated that they could accept the proposed rate increase of 25 basis points," the ECB said. "The ECB’s communication should, however, convey a clear 'directional bias' to underline that, on the basis of the present outlook, further interest rate increases would be warranted."

The ECB slowed the pace of rate hikes to 25 basis points in May from 50 basis points in the previous three meetings but said it would need to keep tightening policy to fight uncomfortably high inflation.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((Balazs.Koranyi@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 623; Reuters Messaging: balazs.koranyi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.