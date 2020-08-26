ECB clears Del Vecchio to lift Mediobanca stake past 10% - source

The European Central Bank has given clearance to eyewear tycoon Leonardo Del Vecchio to lift his 9.9% holding in Mediobanca above the 10% threshold, a source close to the dossier said on Wednesday.

The move, which further reinforces Del Vecchio's position as Mediobanca's biggest shareholder, opens the way for a shakeup in key sectors of Italian finance, with speculation focusing on insurer Generali GASI.MI.

Mediobanca is Generali's biggest shareholder, with a 13% stake and Del Vecchio, who holds a further 4.8% stake of his own, has said he aims to create a stable ownership base for both Mediobanca and Generali.

