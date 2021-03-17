ECB clears Credit Agricole's bid for Italy's Creval

MILAN, March 17 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole Italia CAGR.PA said on Wednesday it had secured a green light from European Central Bank supervisors for its planned takeover bid of third-tier Italian lender Credito Valtellinese PCVI.MI.

The Italian arm of Credit Agricole in November offered 10.50 euros a share to buy Creval for a total investment of 737 million euros ($877.55 million).

Shares in Creval have been trading consistently above the offer price since, in a sign the market is betting on Credit Agricole improving its offer. The stock closed at 12.17 euros on Tuesday.

Several Creval shareholders have already come out saying the bid was too low.

An approval of the bid prospectus by Italian market regulator Consob is the final step outstanding before the offer can officially be launched.

Creval will give a formal opinion on the bid only after the publication of the official prospectus. ($1 = 0.8398 euros)

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Valentina Za)

