ECB clears 2.5 billion UniCredit share buyback tranche

MILAN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) has given the green light for UniCredit CRDI.MI to buy back an initial tranche of shares up to a value of 2.5 billion euros ($2.6 billion), the Italian bank said in a statement on Thursday.

The buyback is subject to approval at an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on Friday and the bank plans to begin the programme as soon as possible if the vote is positive.

UniCredit intends to distribute a minimum of 6.5 billion euros to its shareholders this year via dividends and buybacks.

"This underlines UniCredit's commitment to attractive and sustainable shareholder returns while preserving capital strength," it said in a statement.

UniCredit this week beat third-quarter profit forecasts and kept its full-year income goal unchanged. ($1 = 0.9495 euros)

(Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Alvise Armellini)

