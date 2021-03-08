ECB caution keeps euro zone bond yields in check as U.S. yields, oil rise

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Most euro zone bond yields were steady on Monday, resisting upward pressure from rising U.S. borrowing costs and high oil prices before an upcoming European Central Bank meeting.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose around 5 basis points and oil prices briefly pushed past $70 a barrel for the first since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Yet a calmer tone in European bond markets prevailed, reflecting perhaps a note of caution before Thursday's ECB meeting.

Focus turned to the ECB's weekly bond-buying data, due out later. It is being watched for any signs the central bank is stepping up the pace of bond purchases in its pandemic emergency bond-buying programme to contain rising bond yields.

Germany's benchmark Bund yield was last up just 1 basis point at -0.29% DE10YT=RR, holding below almost one-year highs around -0.20% from late February. Most other 10-year bond yields were steady or lower on the day FR10YT=RR, NL10YT=RR

"It is only fair to expect the (ECB's) Executive Board to walk the talk by temporarily increasing the pace of PEPP purchases," said Frederik Ducrozet, global macro strategist at Pictet, referring to the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP). "We expect a pick-up in weekly net purchases to above 20 billion euros starting on Monday."

Morgan Stanley analysts estimate that there is about 30 billion euros per month headroom for faster purchases within the current PEPP envelope, even if buying holds at a steady rate.

Because the rise in euro area bond yields has been driven by the United States, where a $1.9 trillion fiscal package has lifted growth and inflation expectations, the ECB could justify a push back against market moves.

After all, if left unchecked, rising sovereign borrowing costs can spill over to corporations and households -- hurting an economy still grappling with the coronavirus.

Policymakers from ECB President Christine Lagarde to chief economist Philip Lane have expressed unease. Markets want to know the game plan.

"A failure to react after the verbal intervention of the past few weeks would be understood as a sign that the rise in yields is warranted by economic conditions," ING analysts said in a note. "It would leave bonds free to sell off further."

Brent crude oil, meanwhile, briefly climbed above $70 a barrel for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, following reports of attacks on Saudi Arabian facilities.

Rising oil prices tend to move closely with inflation expectations in the euro area. A key market gauge of long-term inflation expectations was at 1.42%EUIL5YF5Y=R, hovering near its highest levels since early 2019.

