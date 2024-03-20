ECB cannot commit to rate path even after first cut

FRANKFURT, March 20 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank cannot commit to a pre-set number of interest rate cuts even after it starts reducing borrowing costs, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday.

"Our decisions will have to remain data dependent and meeting-by-meeting, responding to new information as it comes in," Lagarde said. "This implies that, even after the first rate cut, we cannot pre-commit to a particular rate path."

