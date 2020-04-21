ECB cannot close bond spreads driven by politics: Knot

Combines stories, adds detail

FRANKFURT, April 21 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank can only reduce borrowing costs for countries hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic by a limited amount, ECB policymaker Klaas Knot said on Tuesday as Italy's bond spread hit a one-month high.

Knot stood by the ECB's efforts to keep credit cheap for households, companies and states through 1.1 trillion euros worth of bond purchases and other measures this year.

But he warned the central bank could not single-handedly set bond yields, which also depend on a borrower's credit-worthiness, and called for European Union leaders to act at a summit this Thursday.

"There's a limit to the extent to which we can also take away credit risk premia which to some extent are also determined by political factors," Knot, the Dutch central bank governor, told a webinar organised by Danske Bank.

Italy, the European epicentre of the pandemic, on Tuesday saw the yield on its 10-year government bond rise above 2% and the spread over equivalent German paper widen to its highest level in over a month despite the ECB's massive purchases. GVD/EUR

Knot said a pan-European response was needed to help euro zone members hit hardest by the coronavirus crisis, which he expected to last for some time and end only gradually.

He did not make specific proposals but praised the use of the European Stability Mechanism, a euro zone fund that can lend to countries in distress if they sign up to certain policy conditions.

And the Dutch governor defended his government's opposition to the issuance of joint debt by all euro zone countries via so called eurobonds while Europe doesn't harmonise other areas of policy, such as taxes and pensions.

"I find it logical that in countries like mine there's reservations to making the step to eurobonds without all these conditions... being in place," Knot said.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa and Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Kirsten Donovan Editing by Alison Williams)

