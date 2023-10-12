ECB can aim for 'soft-landing' as long as inflation falls

MARRAKECH, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should aim to engineer a "soft landing" for the euro zone's economy as long as it is confident that inflation keeps falling towards its 2% goal, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Thursday.

"If we can follow a monetary path which ensures a soft landing... it's a much better route for our fellow citizens," the French central bank governor said at an event.

