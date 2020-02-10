ECB calls on Commerzbank to cut costs further - Handelsblatt

The European Central Bank has called on Commerzbank to cut costs further, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Monday.

FRANKFURT, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has called on Commerzbank to cut costs further, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Monday. Handelsblatt, citing unnamed sources, said the ECB made the plea at a meeting of the bank's supervisory board on Dec. 4. Commerzbank declined to comment. The ECB did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of business hours. (Reporting by Tom Sims, Eiditng by Timothy Heritage) ((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1242; Reuters Messaging: tom.sims.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net)) Keywords: COMMERZBANK ECB/

