Cryptocurrencies

ECB Boosts Emergency Bond-Buying Program by 37% to €1.85T Amid Pandemic Resurgence

Contributor
Bradley Keoun CoinDesk
Published
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde.

The European Central Bank Thursday said it would boost the size of an emergency asset purchasing program and extend a bank loan program by a year as a resurgence in coronavirus cases takes a toll on the region’s economy.

  • The pandemic emergency purchase program (PEPP) will increase by €500 billion to €1.85 trillion (US$2.2 trillion), and the horizon for net purchases was extended to March 2022.
  • “In any case, the governing council will conduct net purchases until it judges that the coronavirus crisis phase is over,” according to a statement.
  • The monetary policymakers, led by ECB President Christine Lagarde, also pledged to extend the period of favorable terms on targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTRO III) by a year to June 2022.

Read More: Stablecoins ‘Pose Serious Risks’ to Financial Security, ECB’s Lagarde Says

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    #TradeTalks: #2021Outlook on cryptocurrency and if it “feels” like 2017

    Chainalysis Chief Economist Phillip Gradwel joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks for #2021Outlook on cryptocurrency and if it “feels” like 2017.

    Dec 1, 2020

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular