ECB blames redemptions as bond buys drop amid market rout

FRANKFURT, March 1 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank slowed its net purchases of debt last week, blaming large redemptions in bonds it already owned, as borrowing costs jumped on financial markets and cast a shadow on a nascent recovery in the pandemic-stricken euro zone.

Investors have been pondering when the ECB will intervene to bring down bond yields and make good on its promise to keep financing conditions favourable for euro zone governments, companies and households still struggling with COVID-19.

But the ECB's weekly update showed the central bank bought just 13.7 billion euros worth of debt across its stimulus programmes in the five days to Feb 26 as policymakers including President Christine Lagarde warned about rising government bond yields.

This compared to 23.2 billion euros a week earlier and an average of 23.9 billion euros since the ECB launched its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) in March 2020 to halt a much larger market rout during the pandemic's first wave.

An ECB spokesman said the decline was due to "much higher redemptions" in the latest week, referring to bonds held by the central bank that matured over that period.

The ECB's weekly data includes trades executed by the close of business on Wednesday, which then take two days to settle on the central bank's account.

On Friday, ECB policymaker Yannis Stournaras became the first euro zone rate-setter to openly call for increasing the pace of PEPP bond purchases.

Earlier in the week, Lagarde had been more cautious, simply saying the central bank was "closely monitoring" bond yields. ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane meanwhile warned against an "excessive tightening".

The surge in yields has largely been blamed on talk of reflation or even economic "overheating" in the United States, where the new administration is working on a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill.

Supply bottlenecks due to stranded container ships were also cited.

Tracking U.S. Treasuries, Germany's 10-year yields DE10YT=RR, the euro zone's benchmark, notched their biggest monthly rise since in three years in February, gaining 26 basis points.

But they remained negative, at -0.3%, as they fell for a second day on Monday, hovering around levels last seen last June. GVD/EUR

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa)

((francesco.canepa@thomsonreuters.com; 004906975651247; Reuters Messaging: francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.