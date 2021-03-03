ECB battle lines drawn over whether to step up bond buys

Combines Weidmann and de Cos; adds context

FRANKFURT, March 3 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymakers have drawn the battle lines ahead of a meeting next week at which they will decide whether to step up the pace of emergency bond purchases to calm skittish financial markets.

Bond yields have risen in recent weeks, triggering speculation on whether the ECB will step in to make good on its promise to keep borrowing costs low for pandemic-stricken governments, households and companies.

The ECB still has almost 1 trillion euros ($1.21 trillion) left to spend in its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme arsenal, which it can deploy at the pace it sees fit across countries and types of bonds, including sovereign, corporate and various forms of secured debt.

As the March 10-11 policy meeting approaches, there are clear divisions within the ECB's Governing Council on whether to accelerate the purchases.

The 'dovish' camp, which was joined by Spanish central bank governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos on Wednesday, has argued that the rise in yields is unwarranted and jeopardising the euro zone's recovery.

"The increases in long-term nominal interest rates have not been accompanied by increases of the same magnitude in long-term inflation expectations," de Cos said in a speech. "This may have a negative impact on economic activity and thus inflation."

ECB board member Fabio Panetta went further on Tuesday, saying the ECB should not hesitate to step up bond purchases and commit to "steering the yield curve".

The Greek and French central bank governors have also spoken of increasing PEPP buys.

However, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann, a leading hawk, said borrowing costs remained low and that the ECB should establish why yields have risen before acting.

"We would react differently if yields rise because of inflation expectations picking up or because the economic outlook is improving, to (an) exogenous increase that we would label unwarranted," he said.

ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos also seemed to play down the rise in yields, saying on Wednesday the ECB was "happy" with economic forecasts and with how its policy was maintaining "favourable financing conditions".

Fellow board member Isabel Schnabel, a German, went as far as saying that a rise in yields could be welcome if it reflected improved growth prospects.

ECB President Christine Lagarde, meanwhile, has remained largely on the sidelines, merely saying the bank was "closely monitoring" nominal yields.

