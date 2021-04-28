ECB adjusts bond-buying volumes to market conditions: Schnabel

FRANKFURT, April 28 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is adjusting the pace of bond purchases based on market conditions, resulting in varying monthly volume figures, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said on Wednesday.

"Preserving favourable financing conditions shifts the focus from quantities to prices – the conditions at which sovereigns, firms and households can receive funding," she said in a question and answer session on Twitter.

"Monthly volumes vary, as we continue to buy flexibly according to market conditions," she added.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa)

((@FranCanJourno francesco.canepa@thomsonreuters.com; 004906975651247; Reuters Messaging: francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.