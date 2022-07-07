ECB accounts show debate over bigger July rate hike

FRANKFURT, July 7 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymakers debated flagging a larger interest rate hike for July and were keen to keep the door open to a bigger moves in subsequent meetings to fight inflation, the accounts of their June 8-9 policy meeting showed on Thursday.

Fearing that rapid inflation gets entrenched, the ECB pencilled in at its June meeting a 25 basis point rate hike the following month and a potentially larger move in September, to be followed by gradual tightening in subsequent months.

But some of its policy message was overwritten at an emergency meeting just six days later, when policymakers decided to devise a new bond purchase scheme aimed at tempering the rise in yields on the bloc's periphery, particularly Italy.

"A number of members expressed an initial preference for keeping the door open for a larger hike at the July meeting," the ECB said in the accounts.

"It was necessary to avoid gradualism being seen as precluding interest rate steps in excess of 25 basis points," the ECB said. "There was agreement that gradualism should not necessarily be interpreted as slow action in small steps."

Separately, the ECB said that it would not release the accounts of the June 15 emergency meeting.

The ECB's policy outlook is getting more murky each day. Inflation is still accelerating but growth is now slowing sharply.

More rapid rate hikes could be needed to tame price growth but that will only exacerbate the economic downturn, which could easily morph into a recession.

Markets now expect the ECB to raise rates by a combined 135 basis points over the rest of the year with moves at each of the next four meetings.

But around 30 basis points of hikes were actually priced out in recent weeks as sky high prices and cuts in Russian gas flows increase the risk of a recession.

