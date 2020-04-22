ECB accepts junk bonds as collateral to help virus-hit banks

Adds detail

FRANKFURT, April 22 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank said on Wednesday it would let banks post collateral that was downgraded to junk during the coronavirus outbreak to prevent a credit squeeze in the euro zone.

With the euro zone economy reeling, Italy and a whole range of companies face the risk of losing their investment grade credit rating.

This would have meant banks could not use those assets to finance themselves at the ECB, also raising borrowing costs for those issuers.

But the ECB said it would apply each asset's credit rating as of April 7, so banks can continue posting them in lending operations as long as the bond's rating remains in the upper tier of non investment grade assets, or two notches into "junk" territory.

"These measures aim to ensure that banks have sufficient assets that they can mobilise as collateral with the Eurosystem to participate in the liquidity-providing operations and to continue providing funding to the euro area economy," the ECB said after an unscheduled meeting of its Governing Council.

Some market participants may view the move as a first step by the ECB towards buying junk-rated bonds as part of its 1.1 trillion euro stimulus programme, like the Federal Reserve is doing.

Indeed, the ECB left the door open to further steps.

"The ECB may decide, if and when necessary, to take additional measures to further mitigate the impact of rating downgrades, particularly with a view to ensuring the smooth transmission of its monetary policy in all jurisdictions of the euro area," the central bank said.

The ECB lends cash to banks at rates as low as minus 0.75%, giving lenders a rebate if they lend on the funds onto companies.

Banks that borrow the ultra-cheap funds need to post collateral, so the easier rules aim to ensure that banks will have sufficient assets to borrow against and keep credit flowing to firms in dire need of cash.

