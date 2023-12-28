ECARX In Joint Venture With Smart

(RTTNews) - ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX), a mobility technology provider, Thursday announced that it has established a joint venture between itself and smart, an all-electric auto brand, through their respective subsidiaries.

The joint venture smart or Zhejiang Software Technology Co., Ltd. aims to develop intelligent experiences within smart vehicles.

The companies plan to integrate ECARX's high-performance Makalu computing platform, powered by AMD Ryzen embedded V2000 processors and Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs, into smart series models.

Further, the companies will jointly explore new possibilities for immersive cockpit experiences in areas including 3A games, artificial intelligence, brand IP incubation, and ecosystem development.

Previously, both the companies had collaborated on the smart #1 and smart #3 models, for which they jointly developed smartOS, an operating system with an HMI design.

On Wednesday, ECARX shares closed at $2.60, down 3.34% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.