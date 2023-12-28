News & Insights

ECARX In Joint Venture With Smart

December 28, 2023 — 07:29 am EST

(RTTNews) - ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX), a mobility technology provider, Thursday announced that it has established a joint venture between itself and smart, an all-electric auto brand, through their respective subsidiaries.

The joint venture smart or Zhejiang Software Technology Co., Ltd. aims to develop intelligent experiences within smart vehicles.

The companies plan to integrate ECARX's high-performance Makalu computing platform, powered by AMD Ryzen embedded V2000 processors and Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs, into smart series models.

Further, the companies will jointly explore new possibilities for immersive cockpit experiences in areas including 3A games, artificial intelligence, brand IP incubation, and ecosystem development.

Previously, both the companies had collaborated on the smart #1 and smart #3 models, for which they jointly developed smartOS, an operating system with an HMI design.

On Wednesday, ECARX shares closed at $2.60, down 3.34% on the Nasdaq.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
