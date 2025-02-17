ECARX Holdings Inc. Scheduled to Release Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 11, 2025

ECARX will report its 2024 financial results on March 11, 2025, accompanied by anearnings conference call

ECARX Holdings Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, on March 11, 2025, before the U.S. market opens. Following the release, company management will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and answer questions from analysts and institutional investors. Interested parties can register for the call and access details through provided links. ECARX, a global mobility tech provider, focuses on delivering comprehensive solutions for next-generation smart vehicles and has operations in multiple countries, boasting over 1,800 employees and presence in more than 7.3 million vehicles globally.

Potential Positives

ECARX will report its financial results for Q4 and full year 2024, providing transparency and insights into the company's performance, which is crucial for investor confidence.

The scheduledearnings conference calloffers an opportunity for analysts and institutional investors to engage directly with company management, enhancing stakeholder communication.

ECARX's position as a global automotive technology provider is underscored by its ability to deliver full-stack solutions for next-generation smart vehicles, aligning with industry trends towards electric vehicle development.

The company has a substantial global presence with over 1,800 employees and partnerships with renowned automakers, indicating strong market reach and business connections.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any financial projections or expectations prior to theearnings call which may lead to uncertainty among investors regarding the company’s financial health and performance.

The timing of the earnings report and conference call, scheduled for March 11, 2025, may suggest a delayed response to market dynamics that could reflect negatively on the company’s proactive communication strategy.

Given that ECARX is relatively new to the publicly traded market (listed in 2022), a lack of detailed operational highlight or performance indicators in the release may raise concerns about its growth trajectory and market competitiveness.

FAQ

When will ECARX report its financial results?

ECARX will report its financial results for Q4 and full year 2024 on March 11, 2025.

How can I join the ECARXearnings conference call

You can register for the call at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI51738b8779204a96a1141940c6d84988.

What time is the ECARXearnings conference call

Theearnings conference callwill be held at 8:00 a.m. U.S. ET on March 11, 2025.

Where can I access the replay of the ECARXearnings call

The audio replay and presentation materials will be available on ECARX's investor relations website.

What is ECARX's core business focus?

ECARX focuses on providing turnkey solutions for next-generation smart vehicles, including software and computing platforms.

SHANGHAI, China, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECARX Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) ("ECARX"), a global mobility tech provider, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. Company management will hold anearnings conference callvia live audio webcast to discuss the financial results and will be available to answer questions from analysts and institutional investors.







Earnings Conference Call & Webcast Details:







Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025





Time: 8:00 a.m. U.S. ET





Webcast:





https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tgipb3eh









To join the live conference call, please register at



https://register.vevent.com/register/BI51738b8779204a96a1141940c6d84988



to receive the conference call details as well as international access numbers.





Please join at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call and webcast. Audio replay information will be available on





ECARX's investor relations website





in the news and events section.





A replay of the event and presentation materials will be available on the company's investor relations website under the





results and reports





section following the event.







About ECARX







ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next-generation smart vehicles, from the system on a chip (SoC), to central computing platforms, and software. As automakers develop new electric vehicle architectures from the ground up, ECARX is developing full-stack solutions to enhance the user experience, while reducing complexity and cost.





Founded in 2017 and listed on the Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX now has over 1,800 employees based in 12 major locations in China, UK, USA, Sweden, Germany and Malaysia. The co-founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen, and Eric Li (Li Shufu), who is also the founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group — with ownership interests in global brands including Lotus, Lynk & Co, Geely Galaxy, Polestar, smart, and Volvo Cars. ECARX also works with other well-known automakers, including FAW and Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën. To date, ECARX products can be found in over 7.3 million vehicles worldwide.







