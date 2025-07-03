ECARX Holdings Inc. Releases White Paper on Accelerating Integration of Google Automotive Services in Infotainment Systems

ECARX published a white paper on integrating Google Automotive Services into its infotainment systems, reducing certification time significantly.

ECARX Holdings Inc. recently published a white paper detailing their successful integration of Google Automotive Services (GAS) into the infotainment systems of the Volvo EX30 and Polestar 4 vehicles. The paper outlines how ECARX was able to significantly reduce the typical GAS certification timeline from the expected 12-18 months to just 10 months for the EX30 and 8 months for the Polestar 4. This was achieved through a proactive, test-driven approach that included integrating testing procedures into their continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines, allowing quick identification and resolution of issues. By leveraging industry-standard Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs and their own computing platform, ECARX demonstrated the effectiveness of their methods in delivering compliant, high-quality GAS integration. The company aims to share insights that could benefit other automakers looking to rapidly implement Google services in their vehicles.

Potential Positives

ECARX's white paper outlines a proactive approach to integrating Google Automotive Services, showcasing the company's innovative capabilities in automotive technology.

The successful GAS certification for the Volvo EX30 in just 10 months significantly shortens the expected timeline, which enhances ECARX's competitive edge in the mobility tech industry.

By incorporating advanced testing methods, ECARX demonstrates its commitment to quality and efficiency, which can attract potential partnerships with automakers.

The release reaffirms ECARX's position as a key player in the rapidly evolving electric vehicle market, as evidenced by their solutions being implemented in over 8.7 million vehicles globally.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes the significant technical and logistical challenges associated with integrating Google Automotive Services (GAS), which may raise concerns about potential difficulties for future projects.

The reliance on Google’s certification process and the lengthy expected timeline (12-18 months) for certification could indicate potential delays or complications that may affect ECARX's competitive position in the market.

The mention of "forward-looking statements" and associated risks hints at uncertainties surrounding ECARX's future performance, which could impact investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the main focus of ECARX's white paper?

The white paper discusses integrating Google Automotive Services into ECARX-powered infotainment systems.

How did ECARX reduce the GAS certification time?

ECARX used a proactive, test-driven approach, cutting the certification process from 12-18 months to as little as 8 months.

What vehicles are highlighted in ECARX's research?

The white paper specifically focuses on the Volvo EX30 and Polestar 4 vehicles.

What are Google Automotive Services?

Google Automotive Services includes apps like Google Maps, Google Assistant, and Google Play Store for enhanced in-vehicle experiences.

Who can benefit from ECARX's insights in the white paper?

Any automaker looking to integrate compliant Google Automotive Services can benefit from ECARX's insights and strategies.

LONDON, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECARX Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) (“ECARX” or the “Company”), a global mobility tech provider, today released a white paper sharing insights into integrating Google Automotive Services (GAS), with a particular focus on the integration of GAS into the ECARX-powered infotainment systems of the Volvo EX30 and Polestar 4 vehicles.





GAS consists of software built on top of Android Automotive OS for the purpose of delivering Google Services such as Google Maps, the Google Play Store, and Google Assistant.





The white paper, titled "Rapid Integration of Google Automotive Services: How ECARX Halved Integration Time for World-Leading GAS on AAOS IVI" is available to view





here





.





Android™ Automotive OS (AAOS) offers a powerful, open-source platform for building in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems, enabling automakers to deliver richer, more connected experiences. Google Automotive Services (GAS) further enhances AAOS by providing access to essential Google services like Google Maps, Google Assistant, and Google Play Store.





Referred to publicly as “cars with Google built-in,” GAS leverages Google’s expertise in navigation (Google Maps), voice interaction (Google Assistant), and app ecosystems via the Google Play Store, and positions Google as a key player in delivering rich automotive experiences.





However, integrating AAOS and achieving GAS certification present significant technical and logistical challenges. The guidance for automakers seeking to integrate GAS is to allow 12-18 months to secure GAS certification.





The multi-step process towards certification includes:







Hardware-software integration



Compliance with multiple Google Test Suites (known as xTS)



Customization and differentiation



Security



Over-the-Air (OTA) updates



Project Management









More than halving expected time to certification







In this white paper, ECARX details a proactive, test-driven approach, which was developed and applied to GAS certification activities. Following Google's best practices, and extending them with processes and tools developed in-house, ECARX was able to deliver compliant and quality-assured GAS certification in record time, on digital cockpit platforms based on industry-standard Qualcomm Snapdragon



®



SoCs, as well as ECARX's own Antora 1000 computing platform for IVI.





By integrating a significant portion of the xTS suite directly into its CI/CD pipelines, ECARX was able to identify potential regression as soon as it occurred, rather than waiting for formal test cycles. This was combined with the creation of a dedicated "test farm," able to run the more than 1.6 million automatic test cases required for compliance, and to produce results within hours, reducing the execution on time of a full xTS run and allowing quicker identification of issues and faster resolution.





The first GAS certification process, for the Volvo EX30 fully electric mini-SUV, saw ECARX pioneer these techniques, achieving a successful first certification in 10 months, well ahead of the 12-18 months usually expected by Google.





Applying lessons and improving processes for the second project, the Polestar 4 electric SUV coupé, saw a further reduction, with GAS certification achieved in eight months.





"We're excited to share some of the details of our experience of delivering secure and stable Android Automotive OS IVI, with GAS integration," said Peter Cirino, Chief Operating Officer of ECARX. "While ECARX has developed technologies and approaches tailored to our approach, our white paper has insights worth considering by any automaker considering how to deliver compliant GAS services rapidly to their customers."











About ECARX







ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next-generation smart vehicles, from the system on a chip (SoC), to central computing platforms, and software. As automakers develop new electric vehicle architectures from the ground up, ECARX is developing full-stack solutions to enhance the user experience, while reducing complexity and cost.





Founded in 2017 and listed on the Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX now has over 1,800 employees based in 12 major locations in China, UK, USA, Sweden, Germany and Malaysia. To date, ECARX products can be found in over 8.7 million vehicles worldwide.







Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s beliefs and expectations as well as on assumptions made by and data currently available to management, appear in a number of places throughout this document and include statements regarding, amongst other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which we operate. The use of words “expects”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “believes”, “should”, “potential”, “may”, “preliminary”, “forecast”, “objective”, “plan”, or “target”, and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, future market conditions or economic performance and developments in the capital and credit markets and expected future financial performance, and the markets in which we operate.





For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, see ECARX’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ECARX undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.







Investor Contacts:







ir@ecarxgroup.com







Media Contacts:







ecarx@christensencomms.com



