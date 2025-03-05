ECARX Holdings Inc. Enhances AutoGPT AI Application with GigaAI's DriveDreamer Integration to Accelerate Autonomous Driving Development

ECARX announces integration of GigaAI's DriveDreamer with AutoGPT, enhancing autonomous driving and personalized cockpit experiences.

ECARX Holdings Inc. has announced enhancements to its AutoGPT in-vehicle AI application through the integration of GigaAI’s DriveDreamer World Model, which will improve AutoGPT's environmental understanding and support automakers in speeding up the development of autonomous driving technologies. This integration allows for advanced virtual simulations that create a variety of driving scenarios, minimizing the need for physical road testing and thereby enhancing training efficiency. Additionally, AutoGPT will be able to analyze multiple sensory inputs to tailor the vehicle's settings for a more personalized user experience. CEO Ziyu Shen emphasized the importance of using leading-edge models to help automakers differentiate themselves in a competitive market while reducing costs and development time. ECARX, founded in 2017 and listed on Nasdaq in 2022, provides comprehensive solutions for smart vehicles worldwide.

Integration of GigaAI’s DriveDreamer World Model will enhance the capabilities of AutoGPT, improving its environmental understanding and advancing autonomous driving development.

This upgrade allows for faster and more cost-effective development cycles for automakers, increasing ECARX's attractiveness as a technology partner.

Enhanced intelligent cockpit experiences through the AI's ability to analyze various sensory inputs positions ECARX as a leader in personalized automotive technology.

The company's solutions are utilized in over 7.3 million vehicles worldwide, demonstrating significant market presence and potential for growth in the automotive tech industry.

Integration of new technology may imply existing solutions are inadequate, potentially damaging company reputation for reliability and innovation.

Heavy reliance on forward-looking statements may raise concerns about future performance and financial stability, especially in the volatile technology sector.

Increased competition in the autonomous vehicle market could pose challenges to maintaining market share and achieving projected growth.

What is AutoGPT?

AutoGPT is an in-vehicle AI large model application developed by ECARX that enhances autonomous driving capabilities.

How does DriveDreamer improve autonomous driving?

DriveDreamer expands virtual simulation capabilities, generating diverse driving scenarios while reducing reliance on physical road testing.

What are the benefits of integrating DriveDreamer with AutoGPT?

This integration enhances understanding of the environment, speeds up development cycles, and enables hyper-personalized cockpit experiences for drivers.

When was ECARX founded?

ECARX was founded in 2017 and went public on the Nasdaq in 2022.

How many employees does ECARX have?

ECARX has over 1,800 employees across 12 major locations worldwide.

SHANGHAI, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECARX Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) (“ECARX” or the “Company”), a global mobility tech provider, today announced further upgrades to its AutoGPT in-vehicle AI large model application with the integration of GigaAI’s DriveDreamer World Model (“DriveDreamer”). This strategic integration will enhance AutoGPT’s understanding of the surrounding environment and empower automakers to accelerate autonomous driving development cycles, reduce development costs, and deliver hyper-personalized intelligent cockpit experiences.





DriveDreamer advances autonomous driving by expanding virtual simulation capabilities to generate diverse driving scenarios, including rare edge cases, while reducing reliance on physical road testing and improving training efficiency. By automating scenario-specific data generation, DriveDreamer cuts repetitive data collection and analysis, improving algorithm iteration speed and reducing development cycle time.





DriveDreamer will also significantly improve the intelligent cockpit experience by enabling AutoGPT to analyze multiple sensory inputs—including sound, light, temperature, and driver and passenger physical and eye movements—to proactively adjust vehicle settings such as ambient lighting, seat configurations, and climate controls. This will allow global automakers to offer drivers a unique, predictive, and hyper-personalized intelligent cockpit experience.





Ziyu Shen, co-founder, Chairman, and CEO of ECARX, commented, “As the development of AI accelerates, it is critical for us to integrate the best models available to keep automakers at the forefront of the rapidly evolving technological landscape. This showcases how we can help global automakers distinguish themselves in a crowded market with a unique cockpit and driving experience that can be deployed faster and at lower cost.”







About ECARX







ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next-generation smart vehicles, from the system on a chip (SoC), to central computing platforms, and software. As automakers develop new electric vehicle architectures from the ground up, ECARX is developing full-stack solutions to enhance the user experience, while reducing complexity and cost.





Founded in 2017 and listed on the Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX now has over 1,800 employees based in 12 major locations in China, UK, USA, Sweden, Germany and Malaysia. The co-founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen, and Eric Li (Li Shufu), who is also the founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group — with ownership interests in global brands including Lotus, Lynk & Co, Geely Galaxy, Polestar, smart, and Volvo Cars. ECARX also works with other well-known automakers, including FAW and Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën. To date, ECARX products can be found in over 7.3 million vehicles worldwide.







Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s beliefs and expectations as well as on assumptions made by and data currently available to management, appear in a number of places throughout this document and include statements regarding, amongst other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, and the industry in which we operate. The use of words “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “believes,” “should,” “potential,” “may,” “preliminary,” “forecast,” “objective,” “plan,” or “target,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, or current expectations concerning, among other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, future market conditions or economic performance and developments in the capital and credit markets and expected future financial performance, and the markets in which we operate.





For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, see ECARX’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ECARX undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.







Investor Contact:







ir@ecarxgroup.com







Media Contact:







ecarx@christensencomms.com





SOURCE: ECARX Holdings Inc.



