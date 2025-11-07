Is ECARX Holdings, Inc. (ECX) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. ECARX Holdings, Inc. (ECX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

ECARX Holdings, Inc. is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 259 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ECARX Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ECX's full-year earnings has moved 15.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ECX has returned 25.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of -8.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that ECARX Holdings, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, JBT Marel (JBTM), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 10.5%.

For JBT Marel, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, ECARX Holdings, Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 124 individual companies and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 26.7% so far this year, meaning that ECX is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns. JBT Marel is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to ECARX Holdings, Inc. and JBT Marel as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ECARX Holdings, Inc. (ECX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JBT Marel Corporation (JBTM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.