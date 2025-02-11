ECARX Holdings Inc. and FAW Group Launch Next-Generation Intelligent Cockpit in Hongqi Tiangong 05 Electric Sedan

ECARX and FAW Group unveil an advanced intelligent cockpit in the Hongqi Tiangong 05 electric sedan.

Quiver AI Summary

ECARX Holdings Inc. announced the launch of its first intelligent cockpit in the Hongqi Tiangong 05 all-electric sedan, developed in collaboration with FAW Group, a leading Chinese automaker. This debut follows their strategic partnership formed in April 2024 to create advanced intelligent cockpits for Hongqi vehicles. The Tiangong 05's cockpit features ECARX’s Antora 1000 Pro computing platform and is integrated with the Hongqi FAW OS along with the upgraded AutoGPT in-vehicle AI, which aims to enhance user experience and connectivity. ECARX CEO Ziyu Shen highlighted the significance of this development in driving innovation and aligning with next-generation mobility demands. With over 1,800 employees globally, ECARX is focused on delivering comprehensive solutions for the automotive industry, contributing to over 7.3 million vehicles worldwide.

Potential Positives

The debut of the intelligent cockpit in the Hongqi Tiangong 05 marks a significant milestone in ECARX's strategic partnership with FAW Group, enhancing their collaboration in developing advanced automotive technology.

The integration of ECARX's Antora 1000 Pro computing platform and upgraded AutoGPT AI application sets a new industry benchmark for in-vehicle technology, showcasing ECARX's innovative capabilities.

This partnership and product development provide ECARX with a scalable and cost-effective solution that can be replicated across future Hongqi models, indicating potential for growth and increased market presence in the automotive sector.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes a partnership with FAW Group, which may raise concerns about ECARX's dependency on a single automaker for technological advancements and market success.

Forward-looking statements included in the release indicate uncertainty regarding the company's future performance, potentially impacting investor confidence.

The mention of risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements may indicate potential weaknesses in the company's operational stability or market position.

FAQ

What is the significance of the ECARX and FAW partnership?

The partnership aims to develop next-generation intelligent cockpits for premium vehicles, enhancing innovation in the automotive sector.

What technology powers the Hongqi Tiangong 05's intelligent cockpit?

The intelligent cockpit is powered by ECARX's Antora 1000 Pro computing platform and customized Hongqi FAW OS.

How will the cockpit solution benefit future Hongqi models?

The solution will be replicated and scaled, offering a cost-effective and streamlined intelligent cockpit across future models.

What are ECARX's core capabilities?

ECARX provides full-stack automotive technology solutions, including system on a chip, central computing platforms, and software for smart vehicles.

How many vehicles globally feature ECARX products?

ECARX products can be found in over 7.3 million vehicles worldwide, showcasing its widespread adoption and impact.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ECX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $ECX stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SHANGHAI, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECARX Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) (“ECARX” or the “Company”), a global mobility tech provider, today announced that the first intelligent cockpit jointly developed under its strategic partnership with FAW Group Co., Ltd. (“FAW Group”), China’s leading automaker, will debut in the Hongqi Tiangong 05 all-electric sedan, which has been launched in January. This marks a significant milestone in the deepening strategic partnership signed in April 2024 with FAW Group to develop next-generation intelligent cockpits for its premium Hongqi brand of vehicles.





The Tiangong 05’s intelligent cockpit will be powered by ECARX’s Antora 1000 Pro computing platform and come integrated with customized Hongqi FAW OS on top of ECARX Cloudpeak and the recently upgraded ECARX AutoGPT in-vehicle AI large model application, setting a new industry benchmark with an immersive and AI-driven intelligent cockpit experience. To build this solution, ECARX and FAW combined their research and development capabilities and technological strengths over the past year to build an end-to-end value chain for the development of intelligent cockpits – from software and hardware design to system integration. This solution will be replicated and scaled across future Hongqi models, providing a highly cost-effective and streamlined solution that aligns seamlessly with evolving E/E architecture.





Ziyu Shen, Chairman and CEO of ECARX, commented, “Deploying our AI-driven intelligent cockpit solution in the Tiangong 05 is significant milestone in the journey we embarked on with FAW last year to bring rapid change, technical advancement, and innovation to the sector. In particular, the deep integration of ECARX AutoGPT with DeepSeek-R1 is set to redefine in-vehicle connectivity and performance, empowering more drivers with intuitive AI-driven solutions that align with the rapidly evolving demands of next-generation mobility. This will further broaden Antora series and AutoGPT’s appeal as the solution of choice for automakers globally, showcase our technological strengths, and further demonstrate our remarkable versatility to replicate and scale our solutions across various models.”







About ECARX







ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next-generation smart vehicles, from the system on a chip (SoC), to central computing platforms, and software. As automakers develop new electric vehicle architectures from the ground up, ECARX is developing full-stack solutions to enhance the user experience, while reducing complexity and cost.





Founded in 2017 and listed on the Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX now has over 1,800 employees based in 12 major locations in China, UK, USA, Sweden, Germany and Malaysia. The co-founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen, and Eric Li (Li Shufu), who is also the founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group — with ownership interests in global brands including Lotus, Lynk & Co, Geely Galaxy, Polestar, smart, and Volvo Cars. ECARX also works with other well-known automakers, including FAW and Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën. To date, ECARX products can be found in over 7.3 million vehicles worldwide.







Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s beliefs and expectations as well as on assumptions made by and data currently available to management, appear in a number of places throughout this document and include statements regarding, amongst other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, and the industry in which we operate. The use of words “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “believes,” “should,” “potential,” “may,” “preliminary,” “forecast,” “objective,” “plan,” or “target,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, or current expectations concerning, among other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, future market conditions or economic performance and developments in the capital and credit markets and expected future financial performance, and the markets in which we operate.





For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, see ECARX’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ECARX undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.







Investor Contact:









ir@ecarxgroup.com









Media Contact:









ecarx@christensencomms.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.