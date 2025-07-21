ECARX Holdings Inc. Achieves ISO9001, ISO14001, and ISO45001 Certifications, Strengthening Global Mobility Solutions Strategy

ECARX Holdings Inc. received ISO9001, ISO14001, and ISO45001 certifications, enhancing its competitiveness in global automotive technology.

ECARX Holdings Inc., a global mobility technology provider, announced it has achieved ISO9001, ISO14001, and ISO45001 certifications, validating its commitment to quality, environmental management, and occupational health and safety in the development of intelligent cockpit and driving solutions. These certifications enhance ECARX’s global strategy and competitiveness, facilitating collaboration with major automakers by adhering to stringent international standards. With over 8.7 million vehicles powered by its solutions, ECARX aims to broaden its customer base and expand into AI and robotics sectors. CEO Ziyu Shen emphasized that these achievements strengthen trust in ECARX's solutions and support the company's growth trajectory.

Potential Positives

ECARX has received three significant ISO certifications (ISO9001, ISO14001, ISO45001), which enhance its credibility in quality management, environmental management, and occupational health and safety.

The ISO certifications create a clearer path for ECARX to collaborate with leading automakers, removing potential barriers to entry in markets with strict quality, environmental, and safety standards.

This achievement strengthens ECARX's competitive positioning in the automotive technology sector, particularly as it seeks new project bids and aims to expand its global customer base.

The certifications support ECARX's future product developments in AI, robotics, and beyond, signaling its commitment to innovation and broadening its market reach.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily emphasizes the acquisition of ISO certifications, which could indicate previous shortcomings in quality or compliance that required rectification.

The mention of forward-looking statements highlights potential risks and uncertainties that could adversely affect future performance, suggesting that the company's current successes may not be sustainable.

The need for ISO certifications as prerequisites for collaboration with automakers implies that ECARX may have faced difficulties in entering competitive markets prior to attaining these standards.

FAQ

What ISO certifications has ECARX received?

ECARX has received ISO9001, ISO14001, and ISO45001 certifications for quality, environmental management, and occupational health and safety.

How do ISO certifications benefit ECARX?

The certifications enhance ECARX’s competitive position and facilitate collaboration with global automakers by meeting stringent quality and safety standards.

What technologies does ECARX focus on?

ECARX specializes in intelligent cockpit, intelligent driving solutions, AI, robotics, and embodies intelligence applications for next-generation smart vehicles.

How many vehicles currently utilize ECARX solutions?

ECARX solutions are currently powering over 8.7 million vehicles worldwide.

Where is ECARX headquartered and how many employees does it have?

ECARX is headquartered in multiple locations across the globe and has over 1,800 employees in 12 major locations.

$ECX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $ECX stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ECX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ECX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/11/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ECX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ECX forecast page.

SHANGHAI, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECARX Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) (“ECARX” or the “Company”), a global mobility technology provider, today announced that it has received ISO9001 (Quality Management Systems), ISO14001 (Environmental Management Systems), and ISO45001 (Occupational Health & Safety) certifications, covering the entire life cycle from designs to sales of intelligent cockpit and intelligent driving solutions. This underscores ECARX’s commitment to and long-term investment in developing safe and efficient intelligent solutions for automakers globally as it accelerates its global strategy.





ISO certifications are internationally recognized as a prerequisite for collaboration with leading automakers around the world. By upholding these standards across design, development, manufacturing, delivery and after-sales support, ECARX is building a solid foundation with the highest international standards across every aspect of its operations to serve automakers and support vehicle deployment globally.





These internationally recognized certifications remove potential barriers to entry in developed markets where stringent quality, environmental, and safety standards are required to be met by suppliers. For ECARX, whose solutions are already powering over 8.7 million vehicles worldwide, these certifications create a clearer path to integration with global automotive platforms and strengthen its competitive positioning when bidding on new projects.





The new certifications build on ECARX’s existing portfolio of quality, functional-safety and information-security accreditations—credentials that collectively differentiate the Company in the competitive automotive-tech landscape. As ECARX continues to expand its global customer base and extends its technology stack into AI, robotics and embodied-intelligence applications, these ISO certifications will also underpin future product releases beyond the automotive sector.





Ziyu Shen, Chairman and CEO of ECARX, commented, “The receipting of these ISO certifications reflects our uncompromising commitment to quality, sustainability and the wellbeing of our employees globally. This accomplishment enhances our competitive positioning as we execute our global strategy, strengthens the trust global automakers place in our solutions, and will accelerate the application of our solutions in the AI and robotics sectors.”







About ECARX







ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next-generation smart vehicles, from the system on a chip (SoC), to central computing platforms, and software. As automakers develop new electric vehicle architectures from the ground up, ECARX is developing full-stack solutions to enhance the user experience, while reducing complexity and cost.





Founded in 2017 and listed on the Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX now has over 1,800 employees based in 12 major locations in China, UK, USA, Sweden, Germany and Malaysia. To date, ECARX products can be found in over 8.7 million vehicles worldwide.







Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s beliefs and expectations as well as on assumptions made by and data currently available to management, appear in a number of places throughout this document and include statements regarding, amongst other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which we operate. The use of words “expects”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “believes”, “should”, “potential”, “may”, “preliminary”, “forecast”, “objective”, “plan”, or “target”, and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, future market conditions or economic performance and developments in the capital and credit markets and expected future financial performance, and the markets in which we operate.





For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, see ECARX’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ECARX undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.







Investor Contacts:







ir@ecarxgroup.com







Media Contacts:







ecarx@christensencomms.com



