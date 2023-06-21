ECARX Holdings (ECX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of ECARX Holdings Inc (Symbol: ECX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.62, changing hands as low as $6.93 per share. ECARX Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 13% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ECX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ECX's low point in its 52 week range is $3.0201 per share, with $11.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.17.

