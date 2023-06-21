ECARX Holdings (ECX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of ECARX Holdings Inc (Symbol: ECX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.62, changing hands as low as $6.93 per share. ECARX Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 13% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ECX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ECX's low point in its 52 week range is $3.0201 per share, with $11.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.17.
Also see: Top Dividend Stocks YTD
EWK shares outstanding history
Institutional Holders of DMYY
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.