ECARX Holdings' Board Authorizes Repurchase Of Addl. $20 Mln Of Shares

April 08, 2025 — 07:57 am EDT

(RTTNews) - ECARX Holdings, Inc. (ECX), a mobility tech provider, said on Tuesday that its Board has authorized the company to repurchase additional $20 million of shares under its share repurchase program adopted on December 20, 2024.

This approval brings the total repurchase authorization under the program to $40 million, and its term is now extended to March 31, 2026.

