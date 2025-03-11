ECARX Earnings Results: $ECX Reports Quarterly Earnings

ECARX ($ECX) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported earnings of -$0.07 per share, beating estimates of -$0.68 by $0.60. The company also reported revenue of $1,923,600,369, beating estimates of $1,760,806,790 by $162,793,579.
ECARX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of ECARX stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 298,427 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $629,680
- LEO WEALTH, LLC removed 259,094 shares (-9.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $546,688
- INVESCO LTD. removed 236,819 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $499,688
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 172,371 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $363,702
- BARCLAYS PLC added 165,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $348,150
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC added 151,150 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $318,926
- UBS GROUP AG added 125,847 shares (+3602.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $265,537
