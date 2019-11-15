ECA Marcellus Trust I (ECT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2019

ECA Marcellus Trust I (ECT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.021 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 29, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ECT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -43.24% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $0.7, the dividend yield is 12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ECT was $0.7, representing a -67.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $2.15 and a 0.01% increase over the 52 week low of $.70.

ECT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. (TOT) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ECT Dividend History page.

