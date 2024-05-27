EC World REIT Sponsor Faces Legal Woes

EC World Real Estate Investment Trust (SG:BWCU) has released an update.

EC World Real Estate Investment Trust has disclosed that its sponsor’s affiliates, Mr Zhang Guobiao and Mr Zhang Zhangsheng, are facing Consumption Restriction Orders in China after defaulting on a substantial loan. The failure to repay the loan has instigated legal proceedings against them for the recovery of the remaining principal and associated costs. This development could have implications for the trust, as the individuals are significant stakeholders and guarantors in the defaulted loan agreement.

