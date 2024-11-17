News & Insights

EC World REIT Faces Financial Strain Amid Lender Delays

November 17, 2024 — 07:13 pm EST

EC World Real Estate Investment Trust (SG:BWCU) has released an update.

EC World Real Estate Investment Trust faces financial strain as it struggles to secure lender consent for releasing funds needed to cover offshore operating expenses. The delay in obtaining approval from two lenders has left the REIT unable to meet its financial obligations, including management fees. The company is exploring alternative funding options to ensure continuity of its critical operations.

