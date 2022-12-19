EC Sends Objections To Meta On Suspected Antitrust Violations Of Facebook Marketplace

(RTTNews) - After a preliminary view of classified ads service, the European Commission Monday revealed objections to Meta that the company has breached EU antitrust rules by distorting competition in the markets.

A statement of objection is a formal step into suspected violations of EU antitrust rules. If confirmed, these practices would infringe Article 102 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union.

Analysing the online classified ads service Facebook Marketplace to its personal social network Facebook, the Commission noted that Meta is imposing unfair trading conditions on Facebook Marketplace's competitors for its own benefit.

The Commission observed that Meta is dominant in the market for personal social networks, which is across Europe, as well as the national markets for online display advertising on social media. Meta is found to have abused its dominant positions as Meta ties its online classified ads service Facebook Marketplace with its dominant personal social network Facebook.

The commission found that users of Facebook automatically have access to Facebook Marketplace, whether they want it or not. The Commission said it is concerned that competitors of Facebook Marketplace may be foreclosed as the tie gives Facebook Marketplace a substantial distribution advantage that competitors cannot match.

Further, the Commission noted that Meta unilaterally imposes unfair trading conditions on competing for online classified ads services which advertise on Facebook or Instagram.

