EC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ecopetrol SA (Symbol: EC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.20, changing hands as low as $17.29 per share. Ecopetrol SA shares are currently trading off about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EC's low point in its 52 week range is $15.21 per share, with $23.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.15.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.