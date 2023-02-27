EC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Ecopetrol SA (Symbol: EC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.03, changing hands as high as $11.18 per share. Ecopetrol SA shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EC's low point in its 52 week range is $8.59 per share, with $19.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.08.

