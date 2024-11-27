EC Healthcare Sees Profits Rise Amid Revenue Decline

EC Healthcare (HK:2138) has released an update.
EC Healthcare reported a slight dip in total revenue to HK$2,062.9 million for the six months ending September 2024, down 2.8% from the previous year. Despite this, the company saw a significant 88.1% increase in net profit, reaching HK$40.3 million, attributed to improved operational efficiencies. Additionally, earnings per share doubled, indicating strong performance in profitability metrics.
