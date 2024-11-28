EC Healthcare Declares Interim Cash Dividend

EC Healthcare (HK:2138) has released an update.

EC Healthcare has announced an interim cash dividend of HKD 0.01 per share for the six months ending September 2024, with the payment date set for January 24, 2025. Investors interested in this dividend should note the ex-dividend date on December 30, 2024, and the record date on January 7, 2025. This move reflects EC Healthcare’s commitment to rewarding its shareholders.

