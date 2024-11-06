News & Insights

EC Healthcare Announces Major Asset Reshuffle

November 06, 2024 — 07:42 am EST

EC Healthcare (HK:2138) has released an update.

EC Healthcare has announced a strategic reshuffling of its assets by selling a 51% stake in its Target Company and acquiring a 40% interest in a non-wholly owned subsidiary. This move is expected to streamline its operations and financial reporting, as the Target Company will no longer be consolidated into EC Healthcare’s financial results. The transactions are considered substantial and connected, highlighting the company’s ongoing efforts to optimize its business structure.

