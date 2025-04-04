EC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Ecopetrol SA (Symbol: EC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.36, changing hands as low as $8.55 per share. Ecopetrol SA shares are currently trading down about 7.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EC's low point in its 52 week range is $7.21 per share, with $12.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.81.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.