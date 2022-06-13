EC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Ecopetrol SA (Symbol: EC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.26, changing hands as low as $14.84 per share. Ecopetrol SA shares are currently trading down about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EC's low point in its 52 week range is $12.42 per share, with $19.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.04.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.