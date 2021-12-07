EC Approves Roche's Tocilizumab To Treat Patients With Severe Covid-19

(RTTNews) - Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) said on Tuesday that the European Commission or EC has extended the marketing authorization for Tocilizumab, which is being sold under the brand name Actemra/RoActemra, to include it in the treatment of patients with severe Covid-19.

The drug can now be administered in the adults with Covid-19 and who are receiving systemic corticosteroids and require supplemental oxygen or mechanical ventilation.

The latest decision from the EC came just hours after the recommendation by the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), reflecting the urgent need for Actemra/RoActemra as a potential treatment option during the Covid-19 public health emergency.

Actemra/RoActemra has already been provisionally approved in Australia, and is authorized for emergency use in the U.S. Also it has been recommended by the World Health Organization to treat COVID-19.

Levi Garraway, Roche's Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development, commented: "…The totality of evidence shows that Actemra/RoActemra can benefit those suffering with severe Covid-19. Together with vaccines, other treatments and testing, Actemra/RoActemra forms an important piece of the care puzzle as we confront new challenges of the pandemic in Europe and around the world."

