EC Approves Merck's KEYTRUDA As Adjuvant Treatment For Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

October 16, 2023 — 07:16 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) on Monday said the European Commission (EC) has approved KEYTRUDA as the adjuvant treatment for adults with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who are at high risk of recurrence following complete resection and platinum-based chemotherapy.

The approval was based on results from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-091 trial, in which KEYTRUDA showed improvement in disease-free survival in patients who received adjuvant chemotherapy. It was observed that the treatment reduced the risk of disease recurrence or death by 24%.

This decision marks the fifth approval for KEYTRUDA in non-small cell lung cancer in the EU.

