EC Approves Merck's KEYTRUDA And KEYTRUDA SC In Treating Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer In The EU

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK), a healthcare company, on Wednesday reported the receipt of approval from the European Commission for KEYTRUDA in combination with Padcev as a neoadjuvant treatment of muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The approval also extends to KEYTRUDA SC in all member states of the European Union (EU).

Bladder cancer is the ninth most common cancer in the world, with an estimated 614,000 new patients diagnosed every year. Muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) accounts for about 25% of all bladder cancer cases. The standard-of-care for MIBC has typically been the use of cisplatin-based neoadjuvant therapy, followed by surgery, yet about half of MIBC patients do not respond to cisplatin and face limited treatment options.

KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) is a humanized monoclonal antibody that inhibits the anti-programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) from interacting with its ligands, which triggers T-lymphocytes to attack tumor cells. KEYTRUDA SC contains berahyaluronidase alfa to increase permeability of pembrolizumab when administered via a subcutaneous injection. KEYTRUDA first received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2014, was FDA-approved for MIBC treatment in November 2025.

KEYTRUDA was evaluated in combination with Padcev (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv), an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for the neoadjuvant treatment of MIBC in the open-label, double-blind, multi-armed, controlled Phase 3 KEYNOTE-905 trial.

Conducted on 595 patients of resectable MIBC ineligible for cisplatin therapy, the various arms included subjects treated with KEYTRUDA and Padcev followed by bladder resection, KEYTRUDA alone followed by bladder resection, and by surgery alone.

The study yielded highly promising results, as patients treated with KEYTRUDA and Padcev showed an event-free survival (EFS) improved by 60%. Risk of death also decreased by 50%, and the pathologically complete response (pCR) was also improved by statistically significant figures.

The data from KEYNOTE-905 supported approval by the European Commission (EC), supplemented by a positive recommendation from the Centre for Human use of Medicinal Products (CHMP) in the European Medicine Agency (EMA). The drugs are now available for use across the 27 EU member states in treating MIBC.

MRK closed Wednesday at $120.60, up 0.84%. In the overnight market, shares are trading at $120.02, down 0.48%.

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