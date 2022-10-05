EC approves Italian state aid to support STMicroelectronics

Oct 5 (Reuters) - The European Commission announced on Wednesday the approval of Italian state aid to support STMicroelectronics STM.BN in the construction of a plant in the semiconductor value chain.

The Commission said it accepted a 292.5-million-euro ($291.68-million) Italian measure under the Recovery and Resilience Facility to support the company in building the plant.

($1=1.0028 euros)

