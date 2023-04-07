Ebusco Holding N.V. (AMS:EBUS) Price Target Decreased by 22.41% to 15.30

The average one-year price target for Ebusco Holding N.V. (AMS:EBUS) has been revised to 15.30 / share. This is an decrease of 22.41% from the prior estimate of 19.72 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 19.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 69.06% from the latest reported closing price of 9.05 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SSGVX - State Street Global Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio State Street Global All Cap Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 16K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 7.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBUS by 22.08% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 29K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEUS - iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBUS by 21.80% over the last quarter.

VSGX - Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF ETF Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ebusco Holding N.V.. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EBUS is 0.03%, a decrease of 13.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.49% to 499K shares.

