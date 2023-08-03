Ebusco Holding N.V. (AMS:EBUS) Price Target Decreased by 13.58% to 11.90

The average one-year price target for Ebusco Holding N.V. (AMS:EBUS) has been revised to 11.90 / share. This is an decrease of 13.58% from the prior estimate of 13.77 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 16.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 48.10% from the latest reported closing price of 8.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ebusco Holding N.V.. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EBUS is 0.01%, a decrease of 63.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.35% to 505K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 144K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares, representing a decrease of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBUS by 34.68% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 80K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 72K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 66K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares, representing a decrease of 3.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBUS by 33.04% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 42K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 30.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBUS by 5.11% over the last quarter.

