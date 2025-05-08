$EBS stock is up 28% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$EBS stock has now risen 28% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $11,981,169 of trading volume.

$EBS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $EBS:

$EBS insiders have traded $EBS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EBS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DONALD W DEGOLYER sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $272,750

NEAL FRANKLIN FOWLER sold 35,000 shares for an estimated $204,050

MARVIN L WHITE sold 14,287 shares for an estimated $171,015

KATHRYN C ZOON sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $57,300

$EBS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of $EBS stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$EBS Government Contracts

We have seen $252,415,373 of award payments to $EBS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$EBS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EBS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EBS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE STEVE COHEN sold up to $15,000 on 12/11.

$EBS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EBS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 12/30/2024

