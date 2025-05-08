$EBS stock is up 28% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$EBS stock has now risen 28% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $11,981,169 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $EBS:
$EBS Insider Trading Activity
$EBS insiders have traded $EBS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EBS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DONALD W DEGOLYER sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $272,750
- NEAL FRANKLIN FOWLER sold 35,000 shares for an estimated $204,050
- MARVIN L WHITE sold 14,287 shares for an estimated $171,015
- KATHRYN C ZOON sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $57,300
$EBS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of $EBS stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 1,165,943 shares (-46.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,146,415
- OAK HILL ADVISORS LP added 1,113,338 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,643,511
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 934,497 shares (-42.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,933,791
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 671,947 shares (+83.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,423,813
- INVESCO LTD. added 638,995 shares (+70.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,108,792
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 521,224 shares (+116.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,982,901
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 477,845 shares (+141.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,568,198
$EBS Government Contracts
We have seen $252,415,373 of award payments to $EBS over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ACAM2000, SMALLPOX (VACCINIA) VACCINE, LIVE (ACAM): $99,957,720
- IGF::OT:IGF: $80,000,000
- MEDICAL COUNTERMEASURES (MCM) THAT CAN BE DEPLOYED IN THE EVENT OF A FILOVIRUS OUTBREAK ARE A CRUCIAL COMPO...: $58,589,653
- PROCUREMENT OF BIOTHRAX (ANTHRAX VACCINE ADSORBED): $13,868,000
$EBS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $EBS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EBS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE STEVE COHEN sold up to $15,000 on 12/11.
$EBS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EBS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 12/30/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
