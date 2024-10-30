News & Insights

Ebro Foods Unveils Q3 2024 Financial Results

October 30, 2024 — 11:34 am EDT

EBRO FOODS (ES:EBRO) has released an update.

Ebro Foods has released its financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2024, showcasing the performance and income statement of its business units, including rice and pasta. The presentation of these results is scheduled to take place today at the company’s headquarters in Madrid. Investors may find insights on the company’s debt evolution and overall market performance.

