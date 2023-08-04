News & Insights

EBRD says Romanian to tender first CfD-supported green energy projects in August

August 04, 2023 — 06:12 am EDT

Written by Luiza Ilie for Reuters ->

BUCHAREST, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Romania will launch in August its first auction for 2 GW worth of onshore wind and solar energy projects to be funded through a pending contract-for-difference (CfD) support scheme, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Friday.

In July, Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja told Reuters the first CfD auctions were most likely to happen in 2024.

"The auction will take place this month, with successful bidders expected to be announced in November 2023," the EBRD said in a statement, adding the CfD scheme will support the projects for 15 years.

The EBRD is helping the energy ministry to create the legal framework for CfDs, a low-carbon energy-support scheme which allows the price for electricity to be set at an agreed level.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk)

((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))

