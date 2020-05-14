EBRD says provides 100 mln euros to Turkey's QNB Finansbank

ISTANBUL, May 14 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Thursday it had provided a 100 million euro ($108 million) financing package to Turkey's QNB Finansbank to support trade and small businesses.

Separately, QNB Finansbank QNFB.IS said earlier it had obtained a total of $390 million resources from international banks and institutions with various maturities.

($1 = 0.9251 euros)

