EBRD opposes Turkey naming former jailed Halkbank exec CEO of bourse

By Orhan Coskun and Jonathan Spicer

ANKARA/ISTANBUL, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development opposes the Turkish government's decision to name Hakan Atilla, a former Halkbank executive who was jailed in the United States, as chief executive of the Istanbul bourse in which it has a big stake.

Atilla was sentenced to 32 months in a U.S. prison following his conviction for helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions. At the time, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan condemned the case as a political attack on his government.

Atilla was released and returned to Turkey earlier this year, and on Monday Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, Erdogan's son-in-law, named him CEO of the exchange.

"We were not consulted and we do not support it," the EBRD's managing director for communications Jonathan Charles told Reuters. "We will discuss the matter with authorities."

The EBRD has a 10% stake in Borsa Istanbul and has pressed for years for it to prepare for an initial public offering.

Halkbank, Turkey's second-largest state bank, has not fallen off the U.S. radar.

Last week U.S. prosecutors charged Halkbank with taking part in a multibillion-dollar scheme to evade sanctions on Iran.

Halkbank dismissed the changes as part of broader U.S. sanctions over Turkey's two-week old military incursion into northeast Syria. Erdogan called it an "unlawful, ugly" step.

"The EBRD clearly expressed its objection" to naming Atilla CEO of the exchange, said a separate person with knowledge of the matter.

"The EBRD member on the board did not agree with this appointment. There is a disagreement regarding this," the person said, adding that the EBRD's opposition did not create a legal obstacle.

Atilla was listed on Tuesday on the bourse's website as CEO, member, and acting chairperson.

Borsa Istanbul was the 15th largest exchange in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region last year, according to the World Federation of Exchanges. Its 378 listings had a domestic market capitalisation of $149.3 billion and its net profit last year, at 993 million lira, was up 225% from 2018.

(Additional reporting by Can Sezer in Istanbul; Editing by Gareth Jones)

((jonathan.spicer@reuters.com; Reuters Messaging: jonathan.spicer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net @jonathanspicer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.