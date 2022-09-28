EBRD hikes Turkey's growth view to 4.5% for 2022

ISTANBUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Turkey's economy is expected to grow at a 4.5% rate this year, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Wednesday, raising its 2.0% forecast of six months ago in a nod to robust consumption in the face of inflation.

The EBRD's regional economic prospects report also forecast growth of 3.5% next year, when high-stakes elections could see President Tayyip Erdogan's unorthodox economic policies swept aside by a possible opposition victory.

Turkey's economy is cooling after growing 7.6% in the second quarter of the year, stoked by robust exports and a rush of domestic demand meant to head off prices rises as inflation soared to a 24-year high above 80% last month.

Roger Kelly, EBRD lead regional economist covering Turkey, said the forecast was raised because consumption was more robust than expected despite fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Some consumption was front-loaded due to inflation, plus there was support from the government which has significant fiscal space to spend - and clearly authorities will use it given the coming election," he said.

Erdogan's year-long policy of low interest rates to stimulate exports, investment and growth has sliced more than 50% off the value of the lira versus the dollar, and sparked a cost-of-living crisis for households.

Despite the price rises, the central bank has cut its key rate by 200 basis points to 12% in the last two months to carry on the government programme. The bank says it expects inflation to cool early next year.

Kelly said he does not expect any more rate cuts, adding that only a significant hike would begin to regain control of inflation expectations.

"Controlling inflation is not a concern" for authorities, he said. "The top concern is ensuring economic activity remains robust."

The EBRD said Turkey's widening current account deficit and short-term external debt, at $180 billion, "remain significant concerns in terms of reserves", which on a net FX basis were $12 billion last week.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((jonathan.spicer@reuters.com; Reuters Messaging: jonathan.spicer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net @jonathanspicer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.