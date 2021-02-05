EBRD encourages frontier borrowers to issue more sustainable debt

By Tessa Walsh

LONDON, Feb 5 (IFR) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is encouraging regional borrowers to issue more sustainable debt and is exploring new formats including sustainability-linked bonds and green bonds to finance clients’ renewable energy portfolios.

The EBRD is working to create clean energy projects in countries that rely heavily on thermal coal, such as Kazakhstan, Kosovo and Mongolia, to decarbonise and change their energy mix through its sustainable infrastructure group.

"The push that we want to make is to really scale up clean energy, particularly renewable energy. We've been operating at the 50MW–100MW level and we need to get this up to gigawatts," said Nandita Parshad, head of the EBRD’s sustainable infrastructure group.

The bank is looking to expand sustainable financing after approving in October its ambitious new Green Economy Transition strategy for 2021–2025. As part of the GET strategy, the EBRD has committed to providing more than 50% of its financing in green format by 2025, up from 40% last year.

The bank is seeking to "green" the traditional financing instruments that it offers, including co-financing loans and corporate bonds, as well as guarantees and equity investments.

Investor interest is growing in emerging economies as their role in global supply chains becomes more obvious, and the EBRD and other multilateral development banks are gearing up to play a more active role in attracting capital.

“We do see green as a huge opportunity. The most impact you can have in ESG is in emerging economies. It is difficult but we know how to do it,” Parshad said.

The EBRD is finding that issuing debt in sustainable format is attracting new investors seeking to diversity into countries and sectors that they did not previously have exposure to.

Insurance companies are increasingly taking unfunded risk participations in longer-term projects, which is freeing up capital for the EBRD to invest in new projects.

"We're beginning to see frontier markets slowly become an exciting place for clean energy. Institutional investors are willing now to look at our markets on the grounds of ESG," Parshad said.

New formats

The EBRD is working with companies to issue sustainability-linked bonds across its region, which includes Mongolia, Central Asia, Russia, Central, Eastern and South Eastern Europe, Turkey and the Southern and Eastern Mediterranean.

SLBs are suitable for issuers that are transitioning to a low-carbon economy, particularly those exiting coal, with targets linked to CO2 reduction and renewable energy. Such deals with EBRD guidance could be issued this year in line with ICMA principles.

The EBRD is also looking at green bonds to finance client portfolios of renewable energy investments, although this is at an earlier stage. As a lender to the projects, the EBRD’s consent would be required to be pre-paid, and the bank could join the bond as an anchor investor.

The EBRD has issued sustainable debt to finance its treasury and investment portfolios, in the form of environmental sustainability bonds, climate resilient bond and green transition bonds.

The bank invested €55.8m in a Z1bn (€218m) green transition bond for Polish utility Tauron in November to fund its move from fossil fuels to renewable energy, which could be a blueprint for future regional deals.

The EBRD’s sustainable infrastructure group invests more than €3.5bn a year in around 100 transactions, and has a portfolio of about €20bn.

(Reporting by Tessa Walsh)

((tessa.walsh@refinitiv.com, +447990 561296, Twitter @te55ssa ))